Allen Lazard is in play for the Steelers

Aaron Rodgers could be getting the gang back together in Pittsburgh. Well, part of it.

While Rodgers’s coaching BFF Nathaniel Hackett has yet to take a job with the Steelers, one of Rodgers’s receiver BFFs could end up joining him for a third time, in the city known for its three rivers.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Jets receiver Allen Lazard is “in play” to be traded to the Steelers.

Why Lazard? Because Rodgers completely and totally trusts him. And Lazard, for whatever reason, performs much better with Rodgers than he does without him. (At one point during his first year in New York, during Rodgers’s season-long injury absence, Lazard became a healthy scratch.)

Lazard recently slashed his 2025 salary from $11 million to $2.5 million, with $1.75 million of it guaranteed. That becomes a downright bargain for the Steelers, who suddenly have a gaping hole on the depth chart behind DK Metcalf.

The possibility hinges largely if not entirely on Rodgers signing with the Steelers. While nothing with Rodgers is ever done until it’s done, the persistent thinking continues to be that it will happen.

And, as we hear it, there could be something to the notion that he’s waiting until after the schedule is released, so that the league can’t saddle the Steelers with extra prime-time and/or short-week games.