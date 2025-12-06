Report: Omarion Hampton is expected to return on Monday night

As the Chargers make their final push for a second straight playoff season, they’ll be getting some help in the form of their 2025 first-round draft pick.

Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, running back Omarion Hampton is expected to play in the Week 14 Monday night home game against the Eagles.

Hampton suffered an ankle injury in Week 5, against the Commanders. He recently said he suffered a fracture.

He remains on injured reserve; the Chargers will need to move him back to the active roster before he can play.

Hampton rushed for 314 yards on 66 carries in five games with two touchdowns in five games. He also has 135 receiving yards on 20 receptions.

Kimani Vidal, a sixth-round pick in 2024, has served as the primary option, with Hampton out. When Hampton returned to practice, offensive coordinator Greg Roman said both Vidal and Hampton will play, once Hampton is officially back.

“I’m sure you’ll see some kind of one-two punch there,” Roman said at the time. “How it divvies out, we’ll see.”

The 8-4 Chargers face the 8-4 Eagles in a game with playoff implications for both teams. L.A. trails the Broncos by two games in the race for the AFC West crown — and they’re one game away from being on the outside looking in for a wild-card berth.