Omarion Hampton discloses that he had a fractured ankle

In Week 5 against the Commanders, Chargers rookie running back Omarion Hampton sustained an ankle injury. He was placed on injured reserve.

As Hampton prepares to return, he has disclosed the full nature of the injury.

Via Kris Rhim of ESPN.com, Hampton said Wednesday that he suffered a fracture of his left ankle.

Although the injury has been characterized as “previously undisclosed,” the Chargers complied with the rules. They said he had an ankle injury, and they placed him on IR. There’s no specific obligation to reveal whether the ankle was fractured or sprained or whatever.

Hampton returned to practice on Tuesday. He was officially listed as limited during Wednesday’s session, in the first official practice report of the week.

The first-round draft pick said he hopes to play on Sunday against the Raiders. He’ll defer to the judgment of the medical staff.

Hampton has rushed for 314 yards on 66 carries in five games, with two touchdowns. He also has 135 receiving yards, on 20 receptions.

Kimani Vidal has carried the load in Hampton’s absence. Via Rhim, offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Wednesday that both Vidal and Hampton will play, once Hampton returns.

“I’m sure you’ll see some kind of one-two punch there,” Roman said. “How it divvies out, we’ll see.”

Vidal has gained 417 yards on 96 carries. His best game came in Week 6 against the Dolphins, when he gained 124 yards on 18 attempts in a 29-27 win.