Chargers will place Omarion Hampton on IR

The Chargers will not have their starting running back for at least the next four weeks.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Jim Harbaugh said in his Monday press conference that Hampton is being placed on injured reserve with the ankle injury he suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Commanders.

Hampton was spotted in a walking boot after Sunday’s game.

He will become the latest of several players to be placed on IR for the Chargers. Running back Najee Harris is out for the season, as is left tackle Rashawn Slater. Joe Alt, who moved over to left tackle to replace Slater this year, is missed Sunday’s contest with an ankle injury.

In five games, Hampton has rushed for 314 yards with two touchdowns and caught 20 passes for 136 yards. Hassan Haskins is currently the only other running back on the Chargers’ 53-man roster. The club has Kimani Vidal and Amar Johnson at the position on the practice squad.