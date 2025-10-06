Chargers RB Omarion Hampton was in a walking boot after Sunday’s loss

Chargers running back Omarion Hampton wasn’t around for the end of Sunday’s 27-10 loss to the Commanders.

Hampton left the game with an ankle injury and his status heading into Week 6 will be something to keep an eye on. Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com reports that Hampton was in a walking boot as he made his way out of the locker room.

The Chargers already lost Najee Harris for the season, so any missed time for Hampton would leave them very thin in the backfield at a moment when they have other injury issues on their offensive line. Left tackle Joe Alt missed Sunday’s game with an ankle injury and right guard Mekhi Becton hurt his hand in his return from a concussion.

The injuries contributed to a poor outing by the offense and the Chargers will have to hope to get some bodies back to improve their chances of extending their losing streak to three games against the Dolphins next Sunday.