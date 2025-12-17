 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_steelers_potiental_251216v2.jpg
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
RoethlisbergerTomlin12-16.jpg
Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Tomlin
nbc_pft_steelers_future_251216.jpg
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
On Tuesday, Mike Tomlin had no updates about T.J. Watt

  
Published December 16, 2025 11:44 PM

When it comes to the unusual situation that required lung surgery for Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, coach Mike Tomlin didn’t know much last week. And he doesn’t know much this week.

Meeting with reporters on Tuesday, Tomlin addressed Watt’s status while discussing the team’s injury situation in advance of Week 16 at the Detroit Lions.

“I got no new news on T.J.,” Tomlin said. “I’m sure I will a little later in the week, but I hadn’t heard any new updates regarding his availability or what that looks like as he starts to work his way back to us this week. And so no real news there.”

He was later asked if Watt has returned to the facility.

“I don’t know if he’s been in the facility yet, because I’ve been in the dark room in the back,” Tomlin said. “He might be in the facility as we speak, and so I don’t have a lot of the answers to that, and I was just trying to be transparent when I said I didn’t have any new information as I stood here today.”

Tomlin then was asked if he knew anything more about the dry-needling technique that reportedly caused the lung injury, and whether it would or wouldn’t continue within the building.

“I have no new information regarding that,” Tomlin said, “none whatsoever.”

On one hand, Tomlin has a lot of work to do to get ready for the next game, especially on a short week. On the other hand, Watt is one of the most important players on the team, and his injury happened in a very unusual way. Some coaches would want to know everything there is to know about what happened, how it happened, and how something like that can be prevented from happening again.

It’s hard not to wonder whether Tomlin has chosen to keep as far away as he can from something that could become a problem for the organization, once the time comes to get to the bottom of the rabbit hole as to how a hole ended up being punctured into Watt’s lung. If/when it becomes a grievance or a lawsuit or any other mess that requires statements and testimony and other things that would distract Tomlin from his primary job duties, it makes sense for him — if, as it appears, he doesn’t know anything at all — to keep it that way.