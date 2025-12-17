Quincy Williams: Steve Wilks’ firing unfortunate, but defense hasn’t played well

The Jets still have three games to play this season, but they got a head start on their offseason changes this week by firing defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

The move came a day after a 48-20 loss to the Jaguars that saw the Jags score on eight of their first nine possessions of the game. The Jets are 30th in the league in points allowed and they’ve only had two takeaways on defense all season, which is the kind of performance that linebacker Quincy Williams pointed to while responding to the news of Wilks’ ouster.

“I mean, it’s very unfortunate, but the reality is we weren’t playing good as a defense,” Williams said, via Dennis Waszak of the Associated Press. “And with him being the leader of the defense, I mean someone’s going to get it. Sad that it had to go down like that.”

Williams said it is up to players to “make the call come alive” while discussing their role in what’s gone wrong on defense this season and said he feels he’s having the worst season of his career. That’s not the best way to go into free agency, but that is where Williams finds himself as the season comes to an end and it means he may be following Wilks out the door soon.