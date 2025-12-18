 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_buccs_panthers_251218.jpg
Panthers, Buccaneers set for huge NFC South bout
nbc_pft_tua_hill_retire_251218.jpg
Evaluating potential landing spot for Tua
nbc_pft_tua_tag_future_251218.jpg
Dolphins ‘dropped the ball’ with drafting Tua

Other PFT Content

Rams Lions NFL Sofi
Puka Nacua’s recent livestream appearance raises antisemitism concerns
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_buccs_panthers_251218.jpg
Panthers, Buccaneers set for huge NFC South bout
nbc_pft_tua_hill_retire_251218.jpg
Evaluating potential landing spot for Tua
nbc_pft_tua_tag_future_251218.jpg
Dolphins ‘dropped the ball’ with drafting Tua

Other PFT Content

Rams Lions NFL Sofi
Puka Nacua’s recent livestream appearance raises antisemitism concerns
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Flight delays led to Rams getting into Seattle later than expected Wednesday night

  
Published December 18, 2025 09:06 AM

The Rams had some trouble getting to Seattle ahead of Thursday night’s game.

The team’s scheduled flight from Los Angeles on Wednesday was delayed by an equipment issue with the plane. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the team pivoted to another plan that had the team’s players and coaches leaving on one flight with the rest of the traveling party following on a later plane.

In a post to X.com with a time stamp of 11:48 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Tyler Dragon of USA Today reported that the Rams had arrived in Seattle.

We will find out on Thursday night if the change in travel plans had any impact on the Rams’ preparation for the game, but the expected absence of wide receiver Davante Adams may prove to be a more consequential obstacle for the Rams’ bid to take the upper hand in the NFC West.