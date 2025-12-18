Flight delays led to Rams getting into Seattle later than expected Wednesday night

The Rams had some trouble getting to Seattle ahead of Thursday night’s game.

The team’s scheduled flight from Los Angeles on Wednesday was delayed by an equipment issue with the plane. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the team pivoted to another plan that had the team’s players and coaches leaving on one flight with the rest of the traveling party following on a later plane.

In a post to X.com with a time stamp of 11:48 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Tyler Dragon of USA Today reported that the Rams had arrived in Seattle.

We will find out on Thursday night if the change in travel plans had any impact on the Rams’ preparation for the game, but the expected absence of wide receiver Davante Adams may prove to be a more consequential obstacle for the Rams’ bid to take the upper hand in the NFC West.

