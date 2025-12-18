Davante Adams is doubtful for Thursday Night Football

The Rams still haven’t ruled out wide receiver Davante Adams, but he is unlikely to play.

The team lists Adams as doubtful for Thursday Night Football.

Adams did not practice all week after aggravating his left hamstring injury in Sunday’s game against the Lions.

He has 60 receptions for 789 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns this season, his first with the Rams.

Defensive end Braden Fiske (ankle) is the only other player with an injury designation. He is questionable.

Offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (ankle), safety Jaylen McCullough (illness), tight end Nick Vannett (oblique) and wide receiver Jordan Whittington (back) have no status after full participation in Wednesday’s practice.