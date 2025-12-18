 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

NFLRewview12-17.jpg
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal
nbc_pft_jerryjonescomments_251217.jpg
Jones insists DAL isn’t playing for draft position
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251217.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

NFLRewview12-17.jpg
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal
nbc_pft_jerryjonescomments_251217.jpg
Jones insists DAL isn’t playing for draft position
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251217.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Davante Adams is doubtful for Thursday Night Football

  
Published December 17, 2025 07:02 PM

The Rams still haven’t ruled out wide receiver Davante Adams, but he is unlikely to play.

The team lists Adams as doubtful for Thursday Night Football.

Adams did not practice all week after aggravating his left hamstring injury in Sunday’s game against the Lions.

He has 60 receptions for 789 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns this season, his first with the Rams.

Defensive end Braden Fiske (ankle) is the only other player with an injury designation. He is questionable.

Offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (ankle), safety Jaylen McCullough (illness), tight end Nick Vannett (oblique) and wide receiver Jordan Whittington (back) have no status after full participation in Wednesday’s practice.