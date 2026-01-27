 Skip navigation
Report: Titans plan to hire Brian Daboll as OC if he’s not Raiders head coach

  
Published January 27, 2026 12:24 PM

The Titans have reportedly decided on who they want to be their next offensive coordinator, but they may have to switch gears based on what direction the Raiders want to go for their next head coach.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Titans plan to hire former Giants head coach Brian Daboll to run their offense. Daboll had a second interview with the Raiders on Tuesday, however, and any move to join Robert Saleh’s staff is contingent on Daboll failing to get the job in Vegas.

Daboll interviewed with the Titans for the head coaching job before they hired Saleh, so they’ve already heard some of what he has in mind when it comes to developing quarterback Cam Ward in his second NFL season. Daboll and Saleh also likely have some familiarity with one another because they shared a home stadium when Daboll coached the Giants and Saleh coached the Jets.

The Raiders’ timeline for naming a head coach is unclear, but things could move forward Tennessee if they let Daboll know that he won’t be getting the job.