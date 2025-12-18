Quinn Ewers: “Dream come true” to be a starting quarterback in the NFL

Dolphins rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers will make the first start of his NFL career on Sunday, and he says it’s what he’s been working for his entire life.

“It’s a dream come true for me,” Ewers said. “I’ve always wanted to have the opportunity to play in the NFL, and for that to be coming is truly a blessing. I’m thankful for the opportunity.”

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel decided yesterday to bench Tua Tagovailoa and make Ewers the starter. Ewers said that he knows how Tagovailoa feels because Ewers himself was benched for Arch Manning during Texas’s loss to Georgia last year. Ewers appreciates Tagovailoa being a good teammate.

“In Tua’s shoes, it’s tough. I was benched int he middle of a game last year so I know how he feels and it’s a bad feeling,” Ewers said. “He’s been really helpful in a tough situation, and I know a frustrating situation that he’s in.”

Sunday’s game against the Bengals is meaningless to the playoff race, as both teams are mathematically eliminated. But it’s meaningful for Ewers, who gets to accomplish his dream of being an NFL starter — and perhaps show the Dolphins that he deserves consideration to be their starter in 2026 as well.