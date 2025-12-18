 Skip navigation
Samson Nacua, Puka’s brother, was arrested for stealing Adou Thiero’s SUV

  
Published December 18, 2025 09:26 AM

It’s been a rough week for the Nacua brothers.

Before Puka’s livestream misadventures, Samson Nacua (who plays receiver in the UFL) got into hot water over hot wiring (possibly) Lakers forward Adou Thiero’s SUV.

Via NBCLosAngeles.com, Samson Nacua and another man (Trey Rose) were arrested for stealing Thiero’s vehicle.

Per the report, the vehicle was tracked to the One Hotel in West Hollywood. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the hotel, where they learned that the men had given the SUV to valet parking and entered the hotel. Samson Nacua and Rose were identified via security footage. They were then arrested.

As of Wednesday night, both men remained behind bars.

Samson Nacua, undrafted in 2022, has spent time on the preseason rosters with the Colts and Saints. He played for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL in 2023, and the Michigan Panthers of the UFL in 2024 and 2025. During the most recent UFL season, he was suspended for one game after an altercation with a fan.