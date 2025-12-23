 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_penalties_steelers_251222v2.jpg
Unpacking Steelers-Lions pass interference call
DKFanPFT12-22.jpg
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
nbc_pft_fivewordsless_251222.jpg
Texans’ offense was ‘bland’ against the Raiders

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
George Kittle: I got hurt on a hip-drop tackle, don’t think it’s a high ankle sprain

  
Published December 23, 2025 04:20 AM

San Francisco tight end George Kittle didn’t sound overly concerned about his ankle injury after Monday night’s win over the Colts, but he didn’t appreciate either the way he was tackled on the play, or the quality of the field in Indianapolis he was playing on.

“My concern level? I don’t think it’s a high-ankle sprain, so we’ll take it one day at a time and go from there,” Kittle said.

Kittle said he suffered the injury on what he believes was an illegal hip-drop tackle in the second quarter. He also said the artificial turf at Lucas Oil Stadium was an issue.

“It happened in the second quarter,” Kittle said. “I feel like I got hip dropped, ankle got stuck in the grass or the turf, the cork turf, really weird field. Tried to tape it up, went in in the third quarter, really got worse from there. If I can’t run very fast or plant I think it’s better to have other tight ends in there making plays.”

Kittle caught seven passes for 115 yards and a touchdown, and that included two catches for 37 yards in the third quarter, so he was still able to play at a high level after suffering the injury. That would seem to be good news for Kittle’s availability on Sunday against the Bears.