George Kittle: I got hurt on a hip-drop tackle, don’t think it’s a high ankle sprain

San Francisco tight end George Kittle didn’t sound overly concerned about his ankle injury after Monday night’s win over the Colts, but he didn’t appreciate either the way he was tackled on the play, or the quality of the field in Indianapolis he was playing on.

“My concern level? I don’t think it’s a high-ankle sprain, so we’ll take it one day at a time and go from there,” Kittle said.

Kittle said he suffered the injury on what he believes was an illegal hip-drop tackle in the second quarter. He also said the artificial turf at Lucas Oil Stadium was an issue.

“It happened in the second quarter,” Kittle said. “I feel like I got hip dropped, ankle got stuck in the grass or the turf, the cork turf, really weird field. Tried to tape it up, went in in the third quarter, really got worse from there. If I can’t run very fast or plant I think it’s better to have other tight ends in there making plays.”

Kittle caught seven passes for 115 yards and a touchdown, and that included two catches for 37 yards in the third quarter, so he was still able to play at a high level after suffering the injury. That would seem to be good news for Kittle’s availability on Sunday against the Bears.