Lions make it 7-7 on Isaac TeSlaa TD catch before halftime

The Lions offense took its time finding its footing in Minnesota on Thursday afternoon, but they were able to draw even with the Vikings just before halftime.

Quarterback Jared Goff hit rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa with a four-yard touchdown pass that made it 7-7 with 1:05 left to play in the first half. It was TeSlaa’s fourth touchdown catch in the last five games.

The score came on the final play of a 19-play, 80-yard drive that took more than 10 minutes off of the game clock. It included a pair of fourth-down conversion runs by running back David Montgomery, including one that led to an unsuccessful challenge of a spot by Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell.

The Vikings got their touchdown after linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel fell on a fumbled snap on the Detroit 16-yard line. Aaron Jones scored a few plays later, but was shaken up while being tackled on a reception late in the half. Jones was able to jog off the field under his own power.

The other four Minnesota possessions, including one that began after a fumble by Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, ended with punts. Quarterback Max Brosmer was sacked four times and Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson notched a pair of them.

Goff was sacked three times with the final one coming at the hands of linebacker Eric Wilson on the final play of the half. Goff finished the half 9-of-13 for 103 yards while Brosmer is 6-of-8 for 27 yards in his second NFL start.