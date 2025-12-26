Thursday Night Football: No surprises among inactives for Broncos-Chiefs

The Broncos signed tight end Marcedes Lewis and offensive guard Calvin Throckmorton to the active roster ahead of Thursday Night Football. Both players are active for the game against the Chiefs.

Inside linebacker Levelle Bailey and wide receiver Michael Bandy, who were elevated for the game, are also active.

The Broncos had no surprises on their list of inactives, with inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw (hamstring), tight end Nate Adkins (knee), wide receiver Pat Bryant (concussion), outside linebacker Que Robinson, defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, defensive lineman Sai’Vion Jones and offensive lineman Geron Christian not dressed.

Bryant, Adkins and Greenlaw were previously ruled out.

The Chiefs’ inactives are running back Dameon Pierce, cornerback Melvin Smith, defensive end Ethan Downs, defensive end Tyreke Smith, offensive lineman C.J. Hanson, offensive lineman Jaylon Moore (knee) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (illness).

They will have defensive end George Karlaftis and linebacker Nick Bolton. The Chiefs added them to the injury report Wednesday with an illness, and both were questionable to play.