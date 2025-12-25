 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Vikings up 13-7 after back-to-back Jared Goff interceptions

  
Published December 25, 2025 06:56 PM

The Vikings haven’t generated much offense against the Lions in Thursday’s game, but they have benefitted from a slew of turnovers by the visiting team.

Jared Goff threw interceptions on back-to-back throws in the third quarter and the Vikings turned both of them into Will Reichard field goals. That has the Vikings up 13-7 with just under two minutes to play in the third.

Goff’s first pick came while he was under heavy pressure from Andrew Van Ginkel and tried a long pass to wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. Vikings corner Byron Murphy picked off the heave and returned it near midfield.

Safety Harrison Smith intercepted Goff’s next pass and Reichard nailed a 56-yard kick after the Vikings picked up four yards on the ensuing drive.