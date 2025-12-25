Vikings up 13-7 after back-to-back Jared Goff interceptions

The Vikings haven’t generated much offense against the Lions in Thursday’s game, but they have benefitted from a slew of turnovers by the visiting team.

Jared Goff threw interceptions on back-to-back throws in the third quarter and the Vikings turned both of them into Will Reichard field goals. That has the Vikings up 13-7 with just under two minutes to play in the third.

Goff’s first pick came while he was under heavy pressure from Andrew Van Ginkel and tried a long pass to wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. Vikings corner Byron Murphy picked off the heave and returned it near midfield.

Safety Harrison Smith intercepted Goff’s next pass and Reichard nailed a 56-yard kick after the Vikings picked up four yards on the ensuing drive.