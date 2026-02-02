Joe Burrow added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster

The Bengals will have a pair of quarterbacks involved in this week’s Pro Bowl Games.

The team announced that Joe Burrow has been added to the AFC roster on Sunday. Joe Flacco was added to the roster last week and Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders makes it an all-Ohio quarterback group for the conference.

All three quarterbacks were replacements for original selections Josh Allen, Drake Maye, and Justin Herbert.

Burrow missed nine games after injuring his toe in the second week of the season and returned to start the final six games for Cincinnati. The Bengals went 3-3 in those games, but the season ended without a playoff trip for the third year in a row. A Pro Bowl selection probably isn’t much of a consolation prize, but it’s the one Burrow got this weekend.