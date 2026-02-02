 Skip navigation
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Joe Burrow added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster

  
Published February 1, 2026 07:46 PM

The Bengals will have a pair of quarterbacks involved in this week’s Pro Bowl Games.

The team announced that Joe Burrow has been added to the AFC roster on Sunday. Joe Flacco was added to the roster last week and Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders makes it an all-Ohio quarterback group for the conference.

All three quarterbacks were replacements for original selections Josh Allen, Drake Maye, and Justin Herbert.

Burrow missed nine games after injuring his toe in the second week of the season and returned to start the final six games for Cincinnati. The Bengals went 3-3 in those games, but the season ended without a playoff trip for the third year in a row. A Pro Bowl selection probably isn’t much of a consolation prize, but it’s the one Burrow got this weekend.