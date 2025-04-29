 Skip navigation
UFL suspends Samson Nacua for one game after altercation with fan

  
Published April 29, 2025 02:31 PM

The UFL has suspended Michigan receiver Samson Nacua for one game without pay after an altercation with a fan during last weekend’s game against the Battlehawks in St. Louis.

Video of the incident shows Nacua at the stands, talking to a fan. He can be seen slapping the fan.

Samson Nacua is the brother of Rams receiver Puka Nacua.

Samson will miss the Panthers’ upcoming against, against the D.C. Defenders.

“As part of the suspension, Nacua has agreed to participate in community service events to be arranged by the league, which will be determined later this season,” the UFL explained.

In five games this season, Samson Nacua has seven catches for 116 yards and one touchdown.