CeeDee Lamb upgraded to full practice participation

It looks like wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will have a good chance of playing against the Vikings on Sunday night.

Lamb moved up to full participation in Thursday’s practice, which is a good indication that he will clear the concussion protocol before the game. Lamb was injured against the Lions in last Thursday’s loss.

Tight end Jake Ferguson (calf) did not practice after being limited on Wednesday. Left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle) remained out of practice.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (hamstring), cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee), and cornerback Shavon Revel (knee) were listed as limited. Safety Malik Hooker (personal), fullback Hunter Luepke (hip), safety Donovan Wilson (knee), and tackle Hakeem Adenjii (knee) were full participants.