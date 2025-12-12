Thursday Night Football: Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan, Kyle Pitts all active for Bucs-Falcons

Mike Evans is officially back.

After the Buccaneers activated their legendary receiver on Wednesday, Evans is active for Thursday night’s game against the Falcons.

Evans has been sidelined since suffering a fractured collarbone in October. He’s caught 14 passes for 140 yards with a touchdown so far this season.

The Buccaneers will also have second-year receiver Jalen McMillan on the field, as he is active for the first time in 2025. He suffered a neck injury during the preseason.

Additionally, left tackle Tristan Wirfs is active after missing last week’s game with an oblique injury.

For the Falcons, tight end Kyle Pitts is active after he was listed as questionable with a knee injury. Receiver Drake London, however, was previously ruled out with his knee injury.

Edge rusher Jalon Walker, defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus, and defensive lineman David Onyemata are also active after being listed as questionable.

Tampa Bay’s inactives are quarterback Connor Bazelak, linebacker SirVocea Dennis, guard Elijah Klein, cornerback Benjamin Morrison, tight end Cade Otton, defensive lineman Elijah Simmons, and safety Tykee Smith.

Atlanta’s inactives are London, receiver Jamal Agnew, linebacker J.D. Bertrand, defensive tackle Elijah Garcia, receiver Malik Heath, offensive tackle Michael Jerrell, and receiver Casey Washington.