 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

UFL investigating after Samson Nacua, brother of Puka Nacua, slaps a fan after game

  
Published April 27, 2025 06:09 PM

Michigan Panthers wide receiver Samson Nacua, the brother of Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, slapped a fan in the face following Saturday night’s game in St. Louis.

Video of the incident shows a fan in the front row leaning onto the field and apparently exchanging words with Nacua, who then reaches up, slaps the fan, and walks off. Panthers cornerback Adonis Alexander then pointed at the fan and laughed before sideline personnel urged him to step away. The fan did not appear to be injured.

“The UFL is aware of the incident that took place last evening at the conclusion of the Michigan Panthers vs. St. Louis Battlehawks game in St. Louis. League officials are currently investigating the matter,” the UFL said in a statement.

Samson Nacua is in his second season with the Panthers and previously played for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers in 2023. He has spent time on the rosters of the Colts and Saints but has never played in a regular-season NFL game.