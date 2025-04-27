UFL investigating after Samson Nacua, brother of Puka Nacua, slaps a fan after game

Michigan Panthers wide receiver Samson Nacua, the brother of Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, slapped a fan in the face following Saturday night’s game in St. Louis.

Video of the incident shows a fan in the front row leaning onto the field and apparently exchanging words with Nacua, who then reaches up, slaps the fan, and walks off. Panthers cornerback Adonis Alexander then pointed at the fan and laughed before sideline personnel urged him to step away. The fan did not appear to be injured.

“The UFL is aware of the incident that took place last evening at the conclusion of the Michigan Panthers vs. St. Louis Battlehawks game in St. Louis. League officials are currently investigating the matter,” the UFL said in a statement.

Samson Nacua is in his second season with the Panthers and previously played for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers in 2023. He has spent time on the rosters of the Colts and Saints but has never played in a regular-season NFL game.