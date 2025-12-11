 Skip navigation
Tyrod Taylor, Justin Fields remain out of practice Thursday

  
Published December 11, 2025 05:29 PM

Signs are pointing toward Brady Cook starting at quarterback for the Jets in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields missed practice for the second straight day on Thursday, which leaves Cook as the only quarterback on the active roster who is taking part in the team’s on-field work. Cook is also on the injury report, but has been listed as a full participant with a knee injury.

The Jets signed Adrian Martinez to their practice squad and he would likely be elevated to serve as the team’s backup.

Linebacker Kiko Mauigoa (neck), tight end Mason Taylor (neck), and cornerback Azareye’h Thomas (shoulder) also missed practice. Running back Breece Hall (knee), defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (rest), linebacker Quincy Williams (hand), and tight end Stone Smartt (concussion) moved up to limited participation.

Safety Tony Adams (groin), linebacker Cam Jones (hip), and edge rusher Jermaine Johnson (rest) were full participants.