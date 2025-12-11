 Skip navigation
Dak Prescott: We have to win every game, I root against Eagles anyway

  
Published December 11, 2025 05:52 PM

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott doesn’t need any extra reason to root against the Eagles.

At 6-6-1, the Cowboys could still wind up as the NFC East champions this season, but winning their remaining games won’t take care of that on its own. The Eagles are 8-5 despite their current three-game losing streak, so they’ll need to continue dropping games if the Cowboys are going to leapfrog them before the end of Week 18.

Prescott said that the team’s current situation isn’t giving him any extra motivation when it comes to pulling for Philly’s opponents.

“I just got to go win every game,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “That’s all I can control. I’m gonna root against them regardless, whether we were in this position or not.”

The Cowboys face the 5-8 Vikings on Sunday night and the Eagles will host the Raiders earlier in the day. The Eagles will then face the Commanders twice in the final three weeks, so the help the Cowboys need may not be coming.