Trevor Lawrence back to full practice Thursday

  
Published December 11, 2025 05:58 PM

It doesn’t look like the Jaguars have anything to worry about with quarterback Trevor Lawrence for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Lawrence was listed as a full participant in practice on Thursday. He was a limited participant due to an ankle injury on Wednesday.

Left tackle Walker Little (concussion), defensive lineman BJ Green (knee), and safety Andrew Wingard (concussion) also moved up to full participation.

Wide receiver Parker Washington (hip), tight end Quintin Morris (ankle), and left guard Ezra Cleveland (shoulder) remained limited participants. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead (hand), defensive end Travon Walker (knee), and cornerback Jarrian Jones (neck) were all full participants for the second straight day.