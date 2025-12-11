Giants-Patriots Monday night game averaged 11.346 million viewers

Thanksgiving weekend concluded with a Monday night game between the Giants and the Patriots. Nielsen has released the official viewership number for the game televised by ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes, and all other windows for the week of December 1 through December 7.

The total audience for Giants-Patriots was 11.346 million viewers.

It’s no surprise that the number was sluggish. For starters, it wasn’t simulcast by ABC, which necessarily carves into the total audience. Then there’s the fact that the Giants are having (another) down year. Also, it was essentially over by halftime.

For the week of December 1 through December 7, the Fox late afternoon game (primarily featuring Bears-Packers) averaged 27.943 million viewers. Sunday Night Football between the Texans and Chiefs finished second, with 21.762 million.

The Giants-Patriots game finished eighth among all sports broadcasts, behind every other NFL window (Sunday afternoon and Thursday night), the Big 10 championship (18.332 million) and the SEC championship (15.747 million).