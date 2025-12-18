A.J. McCarron will coach the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions

Former NFL quarterback A.J. McCarron is making the move the coaching.

McCarron, a former star at the University of Alabama, will become the next coach of the Birmingham Stallions. He replaces Skip Holtz, who resigned earlier this week.

“I am excited about this new opportunity with the UFL,” McCarron said in a press release. “This game has given me so much as a player, and now I am ready to give back as a coach. It’s even more special that I get to do that while representing my home state — a state that has supported me throughout my career. Our team will build upon the amazing legacy of Skip Holtz. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Holtz, what he has done for the league and for the Stallions. I am ready to put in the work that will continue producing championship wins for the city of Birmingham.”

McCarron won three national championships with the Crimson Tide. A fifth-round pick in 2014, he spent eight years in the NFL, with the Bengals, Bills, Raiders, Texans, and Falcons. He had 19 regular-season appearances and four starts. He also played for the UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks in 2024.

Two months ago, McCarron announced that he would be running for Lieutenant Governor of Alabama. He withdrew on Wednesday, in advance of his new venture as head coach of the Stallions.