Derek Stingley, Woody Marks did not practice again

Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (oblique) and running back Woody Marks (ankle) remained out of practice on Thursday.

The Texans, though, saw six players return to practice. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle/knee), defensive end Denico Autry (knee), cornerback Kamari Lassiter (foot), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (knee) and linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) returned to limited work after sitting out on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Trent Brown (hand) was a full participant after missing Wednesday.

The team added linebacker Jake Hansen (chest) to the practice report with limited participation.

Running back Nick Chubb (ribs) and defensive end Darrell Taylor (ankle) had full participation after limited work on Wednesday.