 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lvvshou_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Raiders vs. Texans
nbc_csu_pitvsdet_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Steelers vs. Lions
nbc_csu_jaxvsden_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Jaguars vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lvvshou_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Raiders vs. Texans
nbc_csu_pitvsdet_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Steelers vs. Lions
nbc_csu_jaxvsden_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Jaguars vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars, Jakobi Meyers agree to three-year contract extension

  
Published December 18, 2025 06:56 PM

Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will be sticking around in Jacksonville beyond this season.

Meyers and the Jaguars have agreed on a three-year contract extension through the 2028 season, according to multiple reports.

The Jaguars traded fourth- and sixth-round draft picks to the Raiders to acquire Meyers just before the trade deadline. Meyers was set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, but now he’s part of the Jaguars’ long-term plans.

Meyers has quickly established himself as the Jaguars’ No. 1 receiver: His 27 catches for 355 yards since arriving in Week Nine lead the team during that span. Now the Jaguars expect him to keep serving as a top option for Trevor Lawrence for years to come.