Jaguars, Jakobi Meyers agree to three-year contract extension

Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will be sticking around in Jacksonville beyond this season.

Meyers and the Jaguars have agreed on a three-year contract extension through the 2028 season, according to multiple reports.

The Jaguars traded fourth- and sixth-round draft picks to the Raiders to acquire Meyers just before the trade deadline. Meyers was set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, but now he’s part of the Jaguars’ long-term plans.

Meyers has quickly established himself as the Jaguars’ No. 1 receiver: His 27 catches for 355 yards since arriving in Week Nine lead the team during that span. Now the Jaguars expect him to keep serving as a top option for Trevor Lawrence for years to come.