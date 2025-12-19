Report: Cowboys CB DaRon Bland faces another surgery on his left foot

Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland is facing surgery on his left foot for the second time in as many years, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

He is seeking a second opinion.

Bland, who has not practiced this week, will finish the season on injured reserve.

He finishes his fourth NFL season with 46 tackles, two tackles for loss, six pass breakups and an interception. Bland missed two games earlier this season with a bruised right foot.

Bland underwent surgery on the fifth metatarsal in his left foot in August 2024, sidelining him for 10 games last season.

He signed a four-year, $92 million extension, which included a $22 million signing bonus this summer.

The Cowboys rewarded him for his 2023 season when he set an NFL record with five interception returns for touchdowns, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.