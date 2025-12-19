Puka Nacua becomes second receiver ever to go over 150 yards in three consecutive games

The Rams did not get a victory on Thursday night, falling to the Seahawks in overtime 38-37 in what was an epic comeback performance by Seattle.

But Los Angeles’ star receiver Puka Nacua still made some history.

As noted by the Prime Video broadcast, Nacua became just the second player in league history to have at least 150 receiving yards in three straight games.

The third-year wideout finished Thursday’s contest with 12 catches for 225 yards with two touchdowns.

He previously had seven receptions for 167 yards in the Rams’ Dec. 7 victory over the Cardinals and had nine catches for 181 yards in his club’s Dec. 14 victory over the Lions.

Nacua caught a 41-yard touchdown in overtime to give L.A. a seven-point lead. But it was not enough, as Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught a 4-yard touchdown before Eric Saubert’s successful two-point conversion to give Seattle the victory, a postseason berth, and the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb was the first receiver to go over 150 in three consecutive games, with performances of 158, 191, and 151 during the 2023 season.