Matthew Stafford: Rams will be ready in the playoffs no matter who we play, where we play

  
Published December 19, 2025 04:24 AM

The Rams’ loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night means they’ve dropped from No. 1 to No. 5 in the NFC playoff picture. That means they’re probably going to have to win three road games, instead of two home games, to reach the Super Bowl.

Matthew Stafford is not concerned.

Asked after the game about potentially losing home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs by losing to Seattle, Stafford brushed it off and said his team will be ready to play anyone, anywhere.

“Go play. Where we playing, who we playing, put the ball down and go play. That’s the attitude this team has had since Day One, it’s the attitude we’ll have until the last game we play this year. Respect everybody, fear nobody, go play,” Stafford said.

The No. 1 seed in the playoffs is a big advantage primarily because of the first-round bye that comes with it, and secondarily because of home-field advantage. But Stafford believes in his team, regardless of whether they’re starting the playoffs at home in the divisional round, or on the road in the wild card round.