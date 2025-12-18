NFL Playoff Picture 2025: Updated AFC and NFC standings, bracket, tiebreakers for Week 16
The Seahawks and Rams square off in one of the biggest Thursday Night Football games ever, with the winner having the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how the NFL playoff picture looks heading into Thursday Night Football in Week 16:
AFC Playoff Picture
DIVISION LEADERS
1. Broncos (12-2) If they win out, they’re the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
2. Patriots (11-3) Their lead in the AFC East still looks safe, but they’ll have a tough time catching the Broncos for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
3. Jaguars (10-4) The clear favorites in the AFC South.
4. Steelers (8-6) Have a one-game lead over the Ravens in the two-team race for the AFC North.
WILD CARDS
5. Chargers (10-4) First in the wild card race thanks to a better AFC record than the Bills.
6. Bills (10-4) Probably won’t catch the Patriots in the AFC East, but in great shape for a wild card.
7. Texans (9-5) Just need to keep winning to clinch the final AFC wild card berth.
OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
8. Colts (8-6) Philip Rivers may have to do something miraculous to get the Colts into the playoffs.
9. Ravens (7-7) A disappointing season, but they’re still alive in the AFC North race.
10. Chiefs (6-8) Mathematically eliminated.
11. Dolphins (6-8) Mathematically eliminated.
12. Bengals (4-10) Mathematically eliminated.
13. Jets (3-11) Mathematically eliminated.
14. Browns (3-11) Mathematically eliminated.
15. Raiders (2-12) Mathematically eliminated.
16. Titans (2-12) Mathematically eliminated.
NFC Playoff Picture
DIVISION LEADERS
1. Rams (11-3) A huge game Thursday night against the Seahawks will go a long way toward determining the winner of the NFC West.
2. Bears (10-4) If they run the table they win the NFC North.
3. Eagles (9-5) Only need to win one more game to clinch the NFC East.
4. Buccaneers (7-7) Two games remaining against the Panthers will determine who wins the NFC South.
WILD CARDS
5. Seahawks (11-3) Big game on Thursday night against the Rams.
6. 49ers (10-4) Despite a lot of injuries, they remain in playoff position.
7. Packers (9-4-1) Fell behind the Bears in the NFC North with an ugly, injury-filled loss.
OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
8. Lions (8-6) Running out of time to turn their season around.
9. Panthers (7-7) Fell out of first place in the NFC South by losing to the Saints.
10. Cowboys (6-7-1) Can’t make the playoffs unless they win out and the Eagles lose out.
11. Vikings (6-8) Mathematically eliminated.
12. Falcons (5-9) Mathematically eliminated.
13. Saints (4-10) Mathematically eliminated.
14. Commanders (4-10) Mathematically eliminated.
15. Cardinals (3-11) Mathematically eliminated.
16. Giants (2-12) Mathematically eliminated.