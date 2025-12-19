Sean McVay on key two-point replay ruling: “I’ve never seen anything” like it

The primary topic of Rams coach Sean McVay’s post-game press conference after the 38-37 loss to the Seahawks was receiver Puka Nacua. As it relates to the game itself, McVay addressed only one topic — the fluke two-point conversion decision that turned an incomplete pass into a fumble recovered by the Seahawks in the end zone.

“I’ve never quite seen anything like what happened on the two-point conversion, where you’re lined up to kick off, then they say it’s a fumble because they had the clear and obvious recovery,” McVay said. “Now you tack it on, you make it a 30-30 game. Very interesting. Didn’t get a clear explanation of everything that went on, just because of some of the timing of it. They were trying to be able to do that, but that’s the thing that I’ve said, I’ve never seen anything or never been a part of anything like that, and I’ve grown up around this game.

“I’m not making excuses, we don’t do that, I don’t believe in that. It doesn’t move us forward. But we do want clarity and an understanding of, you know, the things that we can do to minimize that when we rejected the two-point conversion.”

Although it may not have been clear to McVay from the sideline, anyone watching the Prime Video broadcast understood what had happened. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold’s pass was deemed to be a lateral. It struck Rams linebacker Jared Verse’s helmet and bounced into the end zone. Seattle running back Zach Charbonnet casually picked up the loose ball like Paul Crewe, making it a clear recovery as part of the continuing action.

Once McVay sees the film, he’ll understand it. And the coaching point for his defensive players will be a simple one — anytime there’s a loose ball on a two-point conversion or any key play, go get it.