Sean McVay addresses Puka Nacua’s apology for antisemitic gesture

After Thursday’s 38-37 barnburner against the Seahawks, Rams coach Sean McVay was asked about the topic that dominated the day: The use of an antisemitic gesture by Puka Nacua during a midweek livestream.

“I don’t think he understood the totality of some of the things,” McVay said. “I think he issued that apology. I know this guy’s heart, and for anybody that was offended, terribly sorry about that. I know he feels that same exact way as a young guy that’s a great kid that’s continuing to learn about, you know, just the platform that he has. I love him. We’re gonna continue to put our arm around him, and help him learn and grow, but we never want to do things that ever offend anybody, and I know he feels that same way. . . .

“We always want to make sure that we handle ourselves with class, learn from it, put my arm around him and continue to educate our guys. I love this team. I love his heart. I think he’s gonna continue to grow and mature, and I’m gonna be there right there with him, and continue to help do that. . . . There were some things that came up with you address it, and you keep it moving, and I think, most importantly, you never want to offend anybody, and I know that that’s where his heart is as well.”

McVay also was asked whether he was aware that Nacua tried to bring the hosts of the livestream into the team facility.

“I don’t know anything about that stuff,” McVay said. “They came on our property?”

McVay then was told that Nacua explained to the livestreamers that “the boss man” wouldn’t allow them to enter.

“It wasn’t me,” McVay said.

Was any of it a distraction?

“No, it wasn’t a distraction at all,” McVay said. “Did you think his play showed that he was distracted? I didn’t think so either. He went off today.”

Even if it didn’t impact Nacua’s career-best performance, it definitely became a distraction for the organization. And it clearly distracted from McVay’s press conference, which he cut short when the questions pivoted back to Nacua, after McVay had addressed replay review’s decision to award the Seahawks a two-point conversion after an on-field ruling that the play had failed.

Asked whether conversations are enough to solve the issues Nacua has created this week, McVay said, “Oh, yeah, it’s gonna get fixed. Trust me on that. He’s responsible, he’s respectful, and I’m gonna continue to help him grow and I’m with him every step away. Thank you guys.”

With that, McVay left. Whether the controversies Nacua has created this week (especially in light of his post-game tweet criticizing the officials) will disappear so quickly remains to be seen.