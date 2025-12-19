Thursday Night Football: Rams hold 13-7 lead over Seahawks at halftime

It looked like the Seahawks were going to get some points with a two-minute drive just before halftime.

But the Rams got a critical takeaway off of a former teammate, keeping the score at 13-7, Los Angeles, at the break.

Kenneth Walker had gotten the Seahawks going with a 17-yard run on third-and-16 to move the chains at the two-minute warning. While Seattle then got into L.A. territory, safety Kam Curl forced receiver Cooper Kupp to fumble on a pass that advanced down to the 17-yard line. Cobie Durant recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchback, securing the Rams’ possession.

Los Angeles ran out the clock from there, keeping a six-point advantage.

The Rams have moved the ball well, finishing the first half with 257 total yards. Head coach Sean McVay has been ultra-aggressive, going for three fourth downs in the first half, with L.A. converting two of them. But the club had to settle for field goals on two possessions that ended inside the 10-yard line before scoring a touchdown on Matthew Stafford’s 3-yard pass to Terrance Ferguson.

Los Angeles held the ball for the vast majority of the first two quarters, holding a 21:13 to 8:47 time of possession advantage at halftime.

Seattle’s offensive approach was generally conservative, though it didn’t help that the club got behind the chains with a false start on one possession that led to a punt. Quarterback Sam Darnold is 4-of-6 passing for 72 yards. The vast majority of those yards came on a 46-yard screen pass to Kenneth Walker. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had just one target in the first half, not making a catch.

On the other side, Stafford was 12-of-18 passing for 167 yards with a touchdown. With Davante Adams sidelined by a hamstring injury, Puka Nacua leads with four catches for 74 yards, including a 54-yard catch-and-run.

On the injury front, Rams right guard Kevin Dotson went down during the first half, helped off the field with trainers assistance. He’s questionable to return with an ankle injury, though it doesn’t appear as if he’ll be back. Justin Dedich came in to replace him.

The Seahawks will receive the second-half kickoff.