Will Sam Darnold deliver in latest big game?

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has put two solid seasons together, with one significant asterisk.

In the biggest games, he hasn’t delivered.

It started last year. Week 18. No. 1 seed on the line. The Vikings could have taken control of the game at Ford Field against the Lions. But Darnold was floating passes and generally missing receivers.

The next week, in the wild-card round against the Rams, it was a total team failure. There were nevertheless whispers prior to the game that, if the Vikings advanced and Darnold struggled again, Daniel Jones could get the start in the divisional round.

The Vikings opted to move on from both Darnold and Jones. For Darnold, it has started well and continued well. But in his most recent big game, against the Rams the first time around, Darnold threw four interceptions in a game the Seahawks nearly won anyway.

Tonight, it’s huge. The winner has the inside track to the division title and the No. 1 seed. And if Darnold, another big one is coming, potentially.

If the 49ers keep winning, it’ll likely be another Week 18, winner-take-all game with Darnold at quarterback for one of the two teams.