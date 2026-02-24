 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearsstadium_260223.jpg
Bears’ potential move to Indiana ‘not a good look’
nbc_pft_competitioncommittee_260223.jpg
Will Rams’ rule change proposal go anywhere?
nbc_pft_jsn_260223.jpg
JSN ‘deserves to be’ among NFL’s highest-paid WRs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearsstadium_260223.jpg
Bears’ potential move to Indiana ‘not a good look’
nbc_pft_competitioncommittee_260223.jpg
Will Rams’ rule change proposal go anywhere?
nbc_pft_jsn_260223.jpg
JSN ‘deserves to be’ among NFL’s highest-paid WRs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: YouTube is negotiating with NFL for extra package of four games

  
Published February 23, 2026 10:29 PM

The partial merger between the NFL and ESPN has resulted in the league acquiring four games that can be resold to the highest bidder.

Via Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal, YouTube is negotiating with the league regarding the four extra games that are now available.

A number of parties, per the report, remain interested in the package.

It’s the latest example of a current trend. The league finds extra games that can be sold outside the boundaries of the current packages, with streamers like YouTube and Netflix getting a partial seat at the table.

For its first NFL broadcast, YouTube carried the 2025 Week 1 game between the Chiefs and Chargers from Brazil, via free global stream.

The centerpiece of the extra package is the Australia game between the 49ers and the Rams. It’s due to be played on Wednesday, September 9, or Thursday, September 10.