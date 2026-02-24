Report: YouTube is negotiating with NFL for extra package of four games

The partial merger between the NFL and ESPN has resulted in the league acquiring four games that can be resold to the highest bidder.

Via Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal, YouTube is negotiating with the league regarding the four extra games that are now available.

A number of parties, per the report, remain interested in the package.

It’s the latest example of a current trend. The league finds extra games that can be sold outside the boundaries of the current packages, with streamers like YouTube and Netflix getting a partial seat at the table.

For its first NFL broadcast, YouTube carried the 2025 Week 1 game between the Chiefs and Chargers from Brazil, via free global stream.

The centerpiece of the extra package is the Australia game between the 49ers and the Rams. It’s due to be played on Wednesday, September 9, or Thursday, September 10.