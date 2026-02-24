 Skip navigation
Report: Broncos met with Mike Zimmer about role on coaching staff

  
Published February 24, 2026 06:43 AM

Sean Payton and Mike Zimmer were colleagues on the Cowboys’ coaching staff more than 20 years ago and they could work together again in Denver.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos recently met with Zimmer about a senior coaching assistant position on Payton’s staff. There’s no imminent announcement of an agreement, but there is reportedly mutual interest in making something happen.

Zimmer was the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator when Payton was their assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach from 2003-2005. Payton moved on to become the Saints’ head coach in 2006 and Zimmer would become the Vikings’ head coach in 2014 after stints in Atlanta and Cincinnati.

Zimmer’s run in Minnesota went through the 2021 season and his last NFL job was a return to running the Dallas defense in 2024.