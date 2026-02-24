Titans tease March reveal of their new look

The Titans will have a new head coach in 2026 and it appears they will have a new look on the field as well.

A post to the team’s X.com account shows a patch of fabric with three stars on it alongside the date March 12, which suggests that will be when the Titans reveal a change to their uniforms and/or logo next month. Billboards have gone up in Nashville with the same image and both come after a picture of merchandise with a new logo was leaked earlier this month.

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon said before the 2025 season that the Titans would have new uniforms coming. That did not happen last season, but it appears that Moon may have been a little ahead of the game.

We’ll find out what tweaks the Titans have made to their appearance in a few weeks.