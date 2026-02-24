Dolphins add former Titans GM Jon Robinson to front office

Jon Robinson, who was fired as the Titans’ General Manager in 2022, has found his first job since then.

The Dolphins hired Robinson as their new Senior Personnel Executive, according to NFL Network.

Robinson will work under new Dolphins General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan. The two have not previously worked together.

The 50-year-old Robinson worked in the personnel departments of the Patriots and Buccaneers before getting hired as Titans GM in 2016. The Titans had immediate success under Robinson, improving from 3-13 to 9-7 and having six consecutive winning seasons, but Robinson’s decision to trade star wide receiver A.J. Brown and draft wide receiver Treylon Burks with the first-round pick the Titans got for Brown has gone down as one of the NFL’s worst recent personnel decisions.

The Dolphins will hope Robinson can be part of a turnaround in Miami in 2026 like the one he helped engineer in Tennessee in 2016 — and that it won’t end like it did with the Titans.