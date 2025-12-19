Puka Nacua tweets. deletes, more criticism of officials after 38-37 loss

With 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns on Thursday night against the Seahawks, Rams receiver Puka Nacua took a major step toward putting the short week’s miscues into the rear-view mirror.

And then he grabbed his phone moments after the game ended and created a new mess for himself.

“Can you say I was wrong,” Nacua tweeted. “Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. lol.” (He later deleted it.)

The message was an obvious reference to his criticism of the officials during an ill-fated livestream, during which he said, “The refs are the worst.”

The most controversial call of the game happened after an incompletion a potential game-tying two-point conversion was reversed by replay review into a backward pass and a fumble that was recovered by the Seahawks in the end zone, when running back Zach Charbonnet nonchalantly picked up what he (and everyone else) assumed was a dead ball.

Coach Sean McVay was asked about the tweet during his post-game press conference. He said he wasn’t aware of it. “I can’t answer questions about something I’m not aware of,” he said. “I’ve got to have more information before I answer any of those kind of questions.”

Nacua is already facing a fine for his comments about the officials from the livestream. He could end up getting a second fine for his deleted tweet.