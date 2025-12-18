Get a free On Our Way Home ebook today

 Skip navigation
Published December 18, 2025 01:58 PM

It’s free again today.

For the fourth day of the current holiday season, the On Our Way Home ebook is free of charge. No purchase required. No strings attached.

Click here to download it.

You’ll like it. You’ll definitely get your money’s worth. At $9.99, the print edition is a quick, cheap, and easy gift idea, as the clock ticks toward December 25.

The story is entertaining. It moves quickly. It will make you think. It will make you laugh, at times. There’s a good chance it will make you shed a tear or two, especially in the final chapters.

One more free day is coming before December 25. It’s otherwise 99 cents, which means it’s basically free.