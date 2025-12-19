Maxx Crosby returns to practice on limited basis

The Raiders saw the return of edge rusher Maxx Crosby (knee) on Thursday.

Crosby, who missed Wednesday’s session, got limited work.

Safety Jeremy Chinn (back) also was back at practice on a limited basis, and wide receiver Tyler Lockett (knee) had full participation after being limited on Wednesday.

Offensive tackle Kolton Miller (ankle) was limited for a second consecutive day.

Wide receiver Alex Bachman (thumb), quarterback Geno Smith (right shoulder/back) and tight end Ian Thomas (calf) remained full participants.