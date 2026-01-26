 Skip navigation
Kupp ‘stepped up’ for Seahawks in win over Rams
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy ‘hard to sell’
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?

Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
On Sunday, zero fourth-quarter points were scored

  
Published January 26, 2026 09:37 AM

In the first 10 games of the 2025 postseason, 15 lead changes happened in the fourth quarter. It’s an all-time record.

There were no fourth-quarter lead changes in either of Sunday’s games. There were no fourth-quarter lead changes because, in both the AFC Championship and NFC Championship, there were zero fourth-quarter points scored.

None. Nothing. Zilch. Nada. The final points scored in Rams-Seahawks happened with 17 minutes remaining. In Patriots-Broncos, 20:29 remained when New England took a 10-7 lead.

That’s 37:29 of total action with no scoring to end the two games.

In Denver, it wasn’t a surprise. The weather took a turn for the treacherous, and neither offense could do anything. In Seattle, the fourth quarter consisted mainly of a long Rams drive that failed on fourth and four from the six, and a clock-churning clincher from the Seahawks that left the Rams without enough time to do much of anything.

Despite the absence of scoring, both games were exciting until the end, or close to it.