On Sunday, zero fourth-quarter points were scored

In the first 10 games of the 2025 postseason, 15 lead changes happened in the fourth quarter. It’s an all-time record.

There were no fourth-quarter lead changes in either of Sunday’s games. There were no fourth-quarter lead changes because, in both the AFC Championship and NFC Championship, there were zero fourth-quarter points scored.

None. Nothing. Zilch. Nada. The final points scored in Rams-Seahawks happened with 17 minutes remaining. In Patriots-Broncos, 20:29 remained when New England took a 10-7 lead.

That’s 37:29 of total action with no scoring to end the two games.

In Denver, it wasn’t a surprise. The weather took a turn for the treacherous, and neither offense could do anything. In Seattle, the fourth quarter consisted mainly of a long Rams drive that failed on fourth and four from the six, and a clock-churning clincher from the Seahawks that left the Rams without enough time to do much of anything.

Despite the absence of scoring, both games were exciting until the end, or close to it.