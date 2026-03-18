Broncos, Dolphins officially announce Jaylen Waddle trade

Maxx Crosby’s trip to Baltimore last week offered a reminder that no NFL trade is done until both sides officially sign off on it and that has now happened for the swap involving wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

The Broncos and Dolphins both announced that the trade has been completed on Wednesday. The announcement means the Broncos have signed off on Waddle’s physical and officially added him to their roster.

Miami will receive the 30th, 94th, and 130th picks in this year’s draft in exchange for Waddle and the 111th overall selection. Waddle is due $17.24 million this year and is under contract through 2028.

Waddle will join Courtland Sutton at the top of the Broncos’ wide receiver group and the hope in Denver is that he adds another gear to an offense that was good enough to help the Broncos get to the AFC Championship Game last season. The Dolphins will use the picks as part of a rebuild that has included parting ways with a number of veteran players over the last few weeks.