Maxx Crosby: Energy was off in Baltimore, I am where I’m supposed to be

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has shared his memories of how things went down in Baltimore before the Ravens pulled out of a trade for him last week.

On the latest episode of his The Rush podcast, Crosby shared how things got off on the wrong foot with a flight to Washington D.C. followed by a drive to Baltimore ahead of his Tuesday physical and meetings with the Ravens. Crosby said he spent about an hour at the team’s facility before going for scans, but did not meet head coach Jesse Minter or General Manager Eric DeCosta until he returned from meeting with doctors.

Crosby said he had to ask for a meeting with them and the “energy was off” when that finally happened. That meeting was when he was informed of concerns that the Ravens had from his medical tests as well as their desire to get other opinions. Crosby said he was “terrified” to hear that something might be wrong and “freaking out” about what it meant for the trade, but that he calmed down once Dr. Neal ElAttrache told him his knee was “great” after recent meniscus surgery and right where it needs to be at this point in the process.

The Ravens still backed out of the trade, however, and Crosby said he believes everything worked out the way it should in the end.

“Everyone’s got their own theory, conspiracy theory, no one really will ever admit on either side what the real truth is or whatever,” Crosby said. “Ultimately, it doesn’t even matter. I am where I’m supposed to be. I know that. I’ll just say that. . . . S—t happens for a reason. I know exactly who I am. I’m f—ing crushing my rehab. I’m doing what I’m doing. I wasn’t supposed to be in Baltimore and that’s it. You know what I mean? I’m meant to be a Raider. It’s through my damn core. And that’s it. I leave it as simple as that.”

The Raiders made a number of additions to their roster in the wake of agreeing to trade Crosby to Baltimore and Crosby expressed his excitement about what players like Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean, Eric Stokes, and Tyler Linderbaum will mean to the Raiders’ chances of improving on recent results. Having Crosby should also help on that front, so the strange twists might have worked out for the best in Las Vegas.