Kupp 'stepped up' for Seahawks in win over Rams
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy 'hard to sell'
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?

Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Kupp 'stepped up' for Seahawks in win over Rams
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy 'hard to sell'
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?

Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Reports: Jets could bring in a new coach to call offensive plays

  
Published January 26, 2026 09:42 AM

Offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand was not among the offensive coaches fired by Jets head coach Aaron Glenn last week, but his role may be changing significantly in 2026.

According to multiple reports, the Jets are mulling the addition of another coach to Glenn’s staff who would be tasked with calling the team’s offensive plays. The Jets finished 29th in points scored and yards per game in Engstrand’s first year calling plays and they had the league’s least potent passing offense.

Connor Hughes of SNY reports that former Colts and Panthers head coach Frank Reich is one of the coaches that has been linked to the Jets as they consider the change in operations on offense.

Replacing Engstrand as offensive coordinator would require the Jets to conduct a full search that complies with the league’s Rooney Rule requirements. Hiring a coach with a title like consultant would allow them to avoid that process, however.

The Jets fired quarterbacks coach Charles London and pass game coordinator Scott Turner last week. They are also looking for a defensive coordinator after firing Steve Wilks during the season.