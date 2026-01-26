Reports: Jets could bring in a new coach to call offensive plays

Offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand was not among the offensive coaches fired by Jets head coach Aaron Glenn last week, but his role may be changing significantly in 2026.

According to multiple reports, the Jets are mulling the addition of another coach to Glenn’s staff who would be tasked with calling the team’s offensive plays. The Jets finished 29th in points scored and yards per game in Engstrand’s first year calling plays and they had the league’s least potent passing offense.

Connor Hughes of SNY reports that former Colts and Panthers head coach Frank Reich is one of the coaches that has been linked to the Jets as they consider the change in operations on offense.

Replacing Engstrand as offensive coordinator would require the Jets to conduct a full search that complies with the league’s Rooney Rule requirements. Hiring a coach with a title like consultant would allow them to avoid that process, however.

The Jets fired quarterbacks coach Charles London and pass game coordinator Scott Turner last week. They are also looking for a defensive coordinator after firing Steve Wilks during the season.