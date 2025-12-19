 Skip navigation
Ricky Pearsall out of practice with knee, ankle injuries

  
Published December 18, 2025 07:27 PM

49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall did not practice Thursday, the team’s first session of the week ahead of Monday Night Football.

Pearsall injured his ankle and aggravated the posterior cruciate ligament injury in his knee.

With an extra day this week, the 49ers are not ruling out Pearsall.

“He’s doing a lot better today than he was on Monday, and the extra day will help,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “So, he’s got a shot.”

Offensive guard Spencer Burford (knee/ankle), defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (knee), linebacker Nick Martin (concussion), running back Christian McCaffrey (rest) and offensive tackle Trent Williams (rest) also did not participate.

Linebacker Tatum Bethune (ankle), cornerback Renardo Green (neck), defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) and defensive end Sam Okuayinonu (ankle) were limited.