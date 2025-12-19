Ravens add Kyle Hamilton to injury report, list him as questionable

Safety Kyle Hamilton landed on the Ravens’ injury report on Friday.

Hamilton was limited during the team’s final practice of Week 16 and he is listed as questionable to play against the Patriots on Sunday night. An ankle injury is given as the reason for Hamilton’s appearance on the report.

There won’t be another official update on Hamilton’s status until the team’s inactive list is released 90 minutes ahead of Sunday night’s game.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee, ankle) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (illness) were also listed as questionable. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (foot) is set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful while linebacker Teddye Buchanan (knee) has been ruled out. Linebacker Jay Higgins (knee) will not be activated from injured reserve this weekend.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness), linebacker Roquan Smith (knee), and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (quad) do not have injury designations.