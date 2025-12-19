 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings place LT Christian Darrisaw on injured reserve

  
Published December 19, 2025 03:57 PM

The Vikings are placing left tackle Christian Darrisaw on injured reserve, coach Kevin O’Connell said.

Darrisaw has not had a setback with his knee.

“It’s been a complex injury he’s had,” O’Connell said, via Alec Lewis of TheAthletic.com. “I’ve admired the way he’s attacked this.”

Defensive lineman Javon Hargrave (thigh) is the only other player ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Right tackle Brian O’Neill (heel) is questionable after not having a full practice all week. Blake Brandel will start at right tackle if O’Neill can’t play, O’Connell said.

Tight end Gavin Bartholomew (back) and running back Ty Chandler (knee) also are questionable.