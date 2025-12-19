Vikings place LT Christian Darrisaw on injured reserve

The Vikings are placing left tackle Christian Darrisaw on injured reserve, coach Kevin O’Connell said.

Darrisaw has not had a setback with his knee.

“It’s been a complex injury he’s had,” O’Connell said, via Alec Lewis of TheAthletic.com. “I’ve admired the way he’s attacked this.”

Defensive lineman Javon Hargrave (thigh) is the only other player ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Right tackle Brian O’Neill (heel) is questionable after not having a full practice all week. Blake Brandel will start at right tackle if O’Neill can’t play, O’Connell said.

Tight end Gavin Bartholomew (back) and running back Ty Chandler (knee) also are questionable.